AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois State is 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 3-19 when falling shy of that total. Drake is 11-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 7-10 on the year, otherwise.

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Redbirds are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 3-19 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulldogs are 11-0 when they score at least 74 points and 7-10 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MVC teams. The Redbirds have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com