CREATING OFFENSE: Yesufu has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Illinois State is 0-15 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 69.
SHARING THE BURDEN: Drake is a perfect 23-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-2 when fewer than three Bulldogs players score in double-figures.
DID YOU KNOW: The Drake offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-lowest rate in the nation. The Illinois State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 297th among Division I teams).
