WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-12 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 69 points. The Redbirds are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.
STREAK STATS: Illinois State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.8 points while giving up 71.3.
DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State is ranked first in the MVC with an average of 70.5 possessions per game.
___
___
