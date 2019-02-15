Bradley (14-12, 6-7) vs. Illinois State (14-12, 7-6)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley goes for the season sweep over Illinois State after winning the previous matchup in Peoria. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Braves shot 57.4 percent from the field while holding Illinois State’s shooters to just 37.7 percent en route to a 17-point victory.

SENIOR SCORING: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Milik Yarbrough, Phil Fayne, Zach Copeland, Keyshawn Evans and William Tinsley have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 87 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.

DOMINANT DARRELL: Darrell Brown has connected on 46.4 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Braves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has 28 assists on 66 field goals (42.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Bradley has assists on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Redbirds have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

