SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State’s Zach Copeland, Keith Fisher III and Jaycee Hillsman have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Javon Freeman-Liberty has connected on 28.7 percent of the 157 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Illinois State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Redbirds are 3-17 when scoring any fewer than that.

COLD SPELL: Valparaiso has lost its last five road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 73.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has made eight 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MVC teams.

