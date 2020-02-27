Missouri State, which shot 40% or better in 22 games this season, finished at 35% and was 1 of 14 behind the arc in the second half. The Bears trailed 37-24 at the half after shooting 2 of 12 in the second quarter.
Missouri State used a 9-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to get back within one but couldn’t get over the hump before the 3-point barrage. Maggett led the free throw barrage in the fourth quarter, going 8 of 10 as the Redbirds were 9 of 12.
Brice Calip scored 19 points for the Bears (23-4, 13-2), who won the first game 87-74 and had a nine-game winning streak. Sydney Wilson and Jasmine Franklin added 13 points apiece.
