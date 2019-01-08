NORMAL, Ill. — Milik Yarbrough scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Phil Fayne added 19 points with seven boards, and Illinois State held off Northern Iowa 70-69 on Tuesday night.

Matt Chastain scored 12 points for the Redbirds (9-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who trailed 33-32 at halftime but Fayne opened the second half with a basket and they never trailed again.

The Redbirds led by 10 points three different times in the second half before the Panthers rallied late, closing to 69-67 on AJ Green’s jumper with seven seconds left. Matt Hein’s made 1 of 2 from the line for a three-point lead. Green’s free throws with two seconds left closed the gap to the final score and the Panthers didn’t get off another shot.

Green scored 19 points with three 3-pointers for Northern Iowa (6-10, 1-2). Tywhon Pickford and Wyatt Lohaus added 11 points apiece and Isaiah Brown grabbed 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.