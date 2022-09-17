Illinois State drubs Eastern Illinois behind Annexstad 35-7

NORMAL, Ill. — Zack Annexstad threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Illinois State’s defense came up with two interception-return scores as the Redbirds stymied Eastern Illinois 35-7 on Saturday.

Jeff Bowens intercepted the Panthers’ Jonah O’Brien and returned it 40 yards for a score to make it 21-7 with 1:09 left before halftime. Deandre Lamont later picked O’Brien and ran it in from 3 yards out at the beginning of the third quarter.