Illinois State holds off South Dakota for 12-10 victory

NORMAL, Ill. — Zack Annexstad threw for 180 yards and his team’s only touchdown, leading Illinois State to a 12-10 victory over South Dakota on Saturday.

Trailing 10-6 late in the third quarter, Annexstad threw to Jerome Buckner for 41 yards and a first down at the South Dakota 3-yard line. Three plays later Annexstad hit Tanner Taula with a 2-yard scoring pass and the Redbirds led 12-10 after the PAT was missed.