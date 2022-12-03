Illinois State hosts Belmont following Friberg's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (2-6, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Drew Friberg scored 20 points in Belmont’s 76-64 win over the Valparaiso Beacons. The Redbirds are 0-2 in home games. Illinois State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins are 1-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont is sixth in the MVC scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Ben Sheppard averaging 7.5.

The Redbirds and Bruins face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Sandage is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 5.5 points. Kendall Lewis is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.8 points for Illinois State.

Sheppard is averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 14.3 points for Belmont.

