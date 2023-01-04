Illinois State hosts Indiana State after McChesney's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (11-4, 4-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-9, 1-3 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -6.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Indiana State Sycamores after Liam McChesney scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 66-60 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Redbirds are 4-3 in home games. Illinois State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sycamores have gone 4-0 against MVC opponents. Indiana State leads the MVC scoring 81.2 points per game while shooting 47.7%.

The Redbirds and Sycamores match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Lewis is averaging 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

