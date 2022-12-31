Illinois State hosts Northern Iowa following Born's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-8, 1-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-8, 1-2 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -1.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Bowen Born scored 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 79-67 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Redbirds are 4-2 in home games. Illinois State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 33.5% from downtown. James Betz leads the Panthers shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

The Redbirds and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Poindexter is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 8.5 points. Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Advertisement

Born is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.5 points and 3.1 assists. Tytan Anderson is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article