Northern Iowa Panthers and Illinois State Redbirds play in MVC Tournament

Illinois State Redbirds (11-20, 6-14 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (13-17, 9-11 MVC)
The Redbirds are 6-14 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks ninth in the MVC with 29.4 rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is averaging 17.2 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.
Darius Burford is averaging 12.8 points for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.
Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.