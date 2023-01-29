Illinois State plays Southern Illinois in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Illinois Salukis (17-5, 9-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-14, 3-8 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -4.5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis visit Darius Burford and the Illinois State Redbirds in MVC action Sunday.

The Redbirds are 5-5 in home games. Illinois State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Salukis are 9-2 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burford is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Domask is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Salukis: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

