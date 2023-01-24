Illinois State takes on Bradley following Burford's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois State Redbirds (8-13, 3-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-8, 6-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the Bradley Braves after Darius Burford scored 23 points in Illinois State’s 71-51 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Braves are 10-1 on their home court. Bradley averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Redbirds have gone 3-7 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Burford is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

