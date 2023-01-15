Illinois visits Minnesota following Garcia's 28-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-8, 1-4 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Monday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini after Dawson Garcia scored 28 points in Minnesota’s 70-67 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Golden Gophers have gone 5-4 at home. Minnesota has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Illini have gone 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 8.4.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

