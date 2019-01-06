MINNEAPOLIS — Brandi Beasley scored 18 points and Illinois closed the game with an 11-2 run to rally for a 66-62 upset over No. 12 Minnesota on Sunday.

The Illini (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing streak by erasing a 17-point third-quarter deficit.

In the fourth quarter, Illinois made all four of its 3-pointers and 9 of 17 overall for 23 points while Minnesota was 4 of 17 and had nine points.

Alex Wittinger nailed a 3 and Beasley had a free throw before Wittinger’s layup put Illinois ahead 61-60 with 2:22 to play. Kenisha Bell answered with a jumper for the Golden Gophers at 2:06 but Beasley made it 63-62 at 1:41.

Minnesota missed two free throws and had a shot blocked by Wittinger before Arieal Scott’s clutch 3 as the shot clock wound down with 19 seconds to go. The teams traded turnovers before Minnesota missed a 3 and 2 in the closing seconds.

The Golden Gophers (12-2, 1-2), who lost their second straight, made one of their last seven shots while Illinois was 5 of 7.

Ammalese Lamke had 18 points and Jasmine Brunson 17 for Minnesota. Bell had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.