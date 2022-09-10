Imoh's runs for two TDs, William & Mary beats Campbell 37-21

Imoh ran toward the left sideline and cut back before scoring from inside the 30 to give William & Mary (1-1) a 24-14 lead with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Malachi Imoh ran for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to help William & Mary beat Campbell 37-21 on Saturday night.

The Tribe's Jalen Jones then picked off a Hajj-Malik Williams pass attempt and returned the ball along the right sidelines untouched for about 30 yards before jumping into the end zone. Imoh’s 55-yard TD run capped the scoring with 19 seconds remaining in the third.