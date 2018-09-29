To watch Dexter Williams exuberantly high-step his way into the end zone all the way back on Notre Dame’s second drive of the game was to be hit with the sense that, just after sunset Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium, perhaps the Fighting Irish had heard those murmuring critics call their 4-0 record the worst thing a 4-0 record can be called: unconvincing.

The senior running back’s 45-yard touchdown run to open the scoring came on his first snap of the season following a four-game suspension, and as much as it was an unbridled profession of joy at being back on the field, it also was something more than that. It was Notre Dame’s opening statement.

The eighth-ranked Irish built a convincing argument to be taken seriously as a College Football Playoff contender with their 38-17 win over No. 7 Stanford, their first in four meetings with the Cardinal.

If Notre Dame (5-0) heard the grumbles about its wins over Michigan, Ball State, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest, then it’s possible it also heard pundits fretting over future matchups with opponents such as Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Florida State that look less formidable by the week. At the least, they played like the knew the stakes.

Ian Book, who earned his second career start against the Demon Deacons last week, made the difference for the Irish. The nimble junior quarterback completed 24 of 33 attempts for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Williams proved his own set of highlights, rushing for 161 yards and that tone-setting touchdown on 21 attempts.

Notre Dame’s defense did its part, too, bottling up 2017 Heisman Trophy runner-up Bryce Love for just 73 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, so instrumental in the Cardinal’s comeback against Oregon the week before, completed 15 of 27 attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown. He threw one interception as Notre Dame outgained Stanford 550 to 229, and the junior was sacked five times.

The Irish had the teams’ first meeting as top-10 squads in 33 matchups locked up well before rain started to fall early in the fourth quarter.

Both teams arrived in front of a sellout crowd at Notre Dame Stadium at 4-0, the first time since the series began in 1925 that they met as undefeated powers. But Saturday’s game promised to be the most revelatory of the season so far for both squads.

They spent the first half trading touchdowns, and Notre Dame emerged from the tug-of-war with a slight edge, as is its wont: The Irish had outscored opponents 79-32 in the first half compared with 47-45 in the second entering Saturday.

It seemed fitting, then, to open with Williams’s touchdown.

Stanford (4-1) offered two sterling scores from its best players — a 39-yard touchdown run by Love and a four-yard catch J.J. Arcega-Whiteside that he made with a hand in his face — but a gaffe late in the second quarter set them behind nonetheless.

With two minutes left, the Cardinal botched its chance to down a punt that could have pinned the Irish at the one-yard line and instead afforded them a touchback. Notre Dame turned it into a touchdown on a 10-yard dart from Book to Chase Claypool with 39 seconds left in the half.