But as the Terrapins finished practice, crowd noise filled the arena. Mark Turgeon and his staff were pumping it in, an old ploy to try to replicate what it’s like to play on the road. Kind of silly, really, because there’s no simulating what’s ahead in a Big Ten road game these days.

Think the No. 17 Terrapins, who play Sunday at Indiana, have problems away from home? Look across the Big Ten, across the country and across decades. There’s some evidence that there has never been a conference in which it’s harder to win a game on the road than it is in the Big Ten right now.

“It’s a different animal, going on the road,” Turgeon said Friday, after practice was over and the speakers had quieted.

That goes not just for his own team, but for the whole league. Big Ten teams, collectively, entered Saturday 46-11 in conference home games. According to the incomparable Ken Pomeroy — whose kenpom.com is an essential clearinghouse for evaluating the performance of college basketball teams — just four conferences since 1997 have posted a home winning percentage of higher than .750. The highest was the Midwestern Collegiate Conference in 1999-2000 when, say, Wisconsin Green Bay just couldn’t expect to go to Cleveland State and win. The MCC’s home conference winning percentage that season was .786.

The Big Ten’s this season: .807.

“I would guess the Big Ten doesn’t join that club since there are a lot of games left,” Pomeroy said in an email, “but it’s still a crazy start.”

What in the world could be the reason for it? The psychology at play here, particularly in basketball, always has fascinated me. Is it hard to win a basketball game at, say, Michigan State’s Breslin Center or Indiana’s Assembly Hall because the fans wave their hands behind the basket to disrupt free throw shooters? Do players genuinely become — what’s the right word? — rattled because opposing fans are yelling at them? These are big-time athletes. Shouldn’t they be impervious to peripheral distractions?

“The crowd,” Maryland guard Eric Ayala said. “At home, it gives you that adrenaline rush. It’s something with the crowd. I don’t know. The home teams just feed off it.”

Fine. But to this extent? Three weeks ago, Maryland handled Indiana, 75-59, in College Park. Does a trip to Bloomington and the crowd at Assembly Hall flip a 16-point margin? Well, consider that Michigan State, the preseason No. 1 team in the country, ventured into that old barn Thursday night and came out with a 67-63 loss. The Hoosiers thus improved to 4-0 in home Big Ten games, which is essential to keeping them in the race, considering they’re 1-3 on the road.

A coach could shrug his shoulders and say, “Tough building to play in,” and move on, because he would be right. But it’s still mystifying.

“It’s like that all over the Big Ten,” Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said at his postgame news conference. “I don’t think the building caused the turnovers. I don’t think the building missed the layups. I don’t think the building missed the free throws.”

The league race, though, might be decided by which top-tier team figures out how to win away from home while still protecting its own building. The top eight teams in the Big Ten standings — Michigan State, Illinois, Rutgers, Maryland, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota — are a combined 31-2 in home conference games.

Think about that for a minute. The league’s coaches have.

“I get jealous,” Turgeon said. “I look out [at another conference] and think, ‘That team’s got them tonight.’ And for us, it’s like, ‘Whoa.’ ”

His point: The Big Ten offers no cakewalks this season. Maybe Nebraska and Northwestern are close. But the Terps had to overcome a 14-point halftime deficit Tuesday in Evanston to get their first conference road win. Turgeon’s reasoning is self-serving but also has some truth. Pomeroy’s rankings now include 12 Big Ten teams in the top 40 in the country. Put another way: Every Big Ten team other than Nebraska and Northwestern is in that group.

“When you have a good team and you’re at home, you have a chance,” Turgeon said. “In the past, there might be five or six teams that aren’t quite as good teams. And you could go in there and not play well and still beat them. Not this year.”

Terps fans who entered this season with lofty aspirations know what their team’s pratfall has been thus far. Maryland rose as high as No. 3 in the country, traveled to Penn State — and lost. It righted itself with a pair of conference wins, both in College Park, and then lost a blowout at Iowa and a heartbreaker at Wisconsin.

Which is why a victory Sunday in Bloomington could be a pivot point in the season. Not just for the Terps, but for the Big Ten. Maryland follows with home games against Iowa and Rutgers, which is ranked for the first time in four decades. There’s a path to 8-3 in the league. But it’s hard.

“I just want guys to play with confidence,” Turgeon said. “That’s my whole thing. Home, away, on the moon — I don’t care.”

The moon, for the record, counts as a neutral site.