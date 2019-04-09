Since becoming Virginia’s athletic director in the fall of 2017, Carla Williams has seen the pain and joy of the NCAA tournament. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress/Associated Press)

On a haunted Friday night in Charlotte in March 2018, a formidable woman wandered an arena in the futile hope her nerve endings might behave. Careful gawkers might have spotted her if only they weren’t fixated on the farcical.

As they watched Virginia, the No. 1 seed in the entire NCAA tournament, disintegrate against Maryland-Baltimore County, she knew right down to her core that a night of sports can come unglued sometimes, so even as the athletic director and thus the boss, she opted for a quality sometimes elusive around fiascoes.

“I felt a deep sense of compassion for the players and the coaches,” Carla Williams said last Friday here.

Williams, who described her path of that night to Virginia reporters last May, positioned herself where she could catch the eyes of those central to Virginia’s inexplicable 74-54 loss as they left the stage and trudged toward the aftermath. While she did not know the feeling of a loss unprecedented in the sport, she did know how March, while irresistible and goose-bumpy, is also a three-week parade of crying locker rooms, all the way to the last crying locker room.

With Williams as a mainstay, Georgia lost a round-of-16 game in 1987 to Iowa, 62-60, and a round-of-16 game in 1999 to Auburn, 68-65, and a second-round game in 1989 to Clemson, 78-65. Then, with Williams as assistant coach, Georgia lost a national semifinal in 1995 to mean old Tennessee, 73-51 — in Minneapolis, no less — and another national semifinal the following year, again to mean old Tennessee, 83-65.

“I mean, that’s exactly why I think I felt the way I felt: because I’ve lost as a player. I’ve lost as a coach in the tournament, in big games,” Williams said last Friday. “And so I absolutely understood the feeling and wanted to just be there to support them. Yeah. I know it’s painful.”

At Georgia, Williams got 1,115 points, 425 assists, 285 steals and several thuds.

Those might have fueled deeply what she also said to those reporters in Virginia last May: “I wouldn’t want to be one of our opponents next year.”

That might have rung as pie-in-the-sky for an athletic director hired in fall 2017 except that 11 months later, Williams spoke in the hallway of US Bank Stadium at the Final Four, across from a locker room belonging to Virginia.

A reporter asked her to pinpoint a favorite moment or two from a season that then stood at 33-3.

“You know what?” she said. “It’s funny. When I think about this season, if I have to pick a moment, I really harken back to last season. It’s hard not to think about watching those guys walk off of that floor, and then the immediate 24 hours, 48 hours after that, and then seeing them throughout the summer, and the fall, and the season, to prepare for this moment.”

Eccentrically, the prevailing moment of Virginia’s 2018-19 season had been a moment that was not part of Virginia’s 2018-19 season. Its players, who sign up for the fishbowl of a narrative when they sign up for college basketball, swam the fishbowl of a doozy. That’s true even if Ty Jerome did achieve credibility when he said Monday night, “I’m not even thinking about UMBC right now. I’m just thinking this is a dream come true, and it’s even more than that because you never even imagine you’ll be able to spend a year with people you actually love, your teammates and your coaches. Not a lot of people get along like we do, so to share this moment with them is unbelievable.”

All along, the first African-American female athletic director at a Power Five conference school understood things in a strand dating from her childhood in Georgia, when her heart began to turn round and orange. She stood by a men’s basketball coach, Tony Bennett, whose methods had come into question because his Marches had kept fizzling into enigmas, she saw light ahead.

“Sure,” she would say at Bennett’s first Final Four. “Because of their leader. Just the way that he responded to what happened, the players followed suit, and everything they did with that moment, I think, prepared us for this moment.”

So when another March came, and then just before it whooshed on out, she found herself pacing another building, one in Louisville. She found her way to one of the tunnels, near the bench. From there she saw something neither she nor anyone in basketball, really, had seen: Jerome’s missed free throw, Mamadi Diakite’s tip-out, Kihei Clark’s scramble toward it, Clark’s bionic 40-foot pass and Diakite’s saving shot.

“Have I seen shots like that?” she said. “Yes. But when you put the entire play together from the missed free throw to the tap to the speed of Kihei to the court awareness of Kihei to Mamadi, the pass was perfect. His release was perfect over a 7-2 player. I’ve watched that so many times.”

Asked how many, she said, “Oh, my goodness. Oh. A hundred.”

By April, she would tell of seeing in Bennett “such a humble spirit about him.” She would call him the “perfect fit for Virginia” and say, “I am extremely blessed to have the opportunity to work with him.” She would say of his system, “It works.”

Three days after she spoke, in a mad country where legacies hinge upon single nights, be they Fridays in March or Mondays in April, the confetti wound up falling upon Virginia, and that old gem sports wound up striking again. In a sport that has been having its turns with skulduggery off the court, an African-American woman from Georgia and a white man from Wisconsin, both with round, orange hearts, turned to each other and hugged, comprehending the whole, crazy thing in their bones.