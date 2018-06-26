’I just opened up, and I told them that I made a mistake some eight years ago,’ Damon Evans said he told the Maryland search committee. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Early in the celebration of his rebirth, Damon Evans shifted from grateful to somber. The new Maryland athletic director was experiencing the high of what university President Wallace D. Loh called “a slow, painful ascent back to the top,” but Evans could not bask in redemption — not with the Terrapins still mourning the death of football player Jordan McNair.

“It has been a trying time,” Evans said softly Tuesday morning during his introductory news conference.

Those aren’t words often used to say hello, but this was no ordinary hello. Evans has been at Maryland since December 2014, when Kevin Anderson hired him to be a senior associate AD. For eight months, Evans had served as the school’s interim AD. He’s not a new sheriff in town; he’s more like an old friend — flawed and empathetic and emotionally attached — with an earnest desire to heal and uplift the athletic department.

Evans knew the McNair tragedy remains bigger than his appointment because he has lived through the pain, disbelief and anger since the 19-year-old died June 13, two weeks after being hospitalized following a team workout. He also knew not to sugarcoat any of the Terrapins’ problems, including their just-getting-by financial situation. As Evans struck the right tone during his introduction, he came across not as merely a smooth talker, but as an authentic person — still blessed with the administrative talent that made him a charismatic leader at a precocious age — who has learned from his sins and become, possibly, the ideal candidate for a difficult situation at Maryland.

Eight years ago, Evans left Georgia in shame, resigning after being arrested and charged with a DUI in Atlanta. He was once defined solely by excellence: When his alma mater hired him, Evans was both the youngest athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the league’s first African American to hold the position. He was 34. He was brilliant. He may have felt invincible. And then he wrecked his career with poor judgment.

“You know, the first days were dark,” said Evans, who was refreshingly introspective when asked about the incident. “I’m sitting there by myself. Let’s just call it what it is. I hurt people that were dear to me: my wife, my kids, my family. And then you start to look around when you’re kind of sitting there by yourself. But then I said: ‘I’ve got to get myself together. I can’t let this define who I am.’ So I got up.

“The journey has been slow, but I would tell people, ‘You just have to persevere.’ There’s going to be doubts, and because I created that, people had doubts about me. But I know who I am.”

First, his family gave him a second chance. Now his profession has, too. It is complicated, however: Maryland isn’t quite a plug-and-play situation. It has plenty of quality programs and successful head coaches and endearing athletes, but it doesn’t generate the revenue to reflect that.

The department’s two biggest revenue generators need support and proper oversight. The rebuilding football team is now under scrutiny for its conditioning practices under Coach DJ Durkin. It has a men’s basketball team that Mark Turgeon has rebuilt over seven seasons and enjoyed decent success (a .660 winning percentage, 22.4 victories per season), but the program needs to elevate after just three NCAA tournament appearances and one Sweet 16 trip.

As the interim AD, Evans earned the respect of the coaches and many others in the department by showing the ability to lead and collaborate. His way with people helped him become more than some fallen AD trying to earn back his reputation.

There’s an appropriate stigma to DUI, and the career rehabilitation process should be difficult. Such a mistake can’t be minimized; too many innocent people die daily from the reckless decisions of those who drink and drive. But it’s also unfair to punish people in perpetuity, especially after they learn, grow and reform.

Maryland scrutinized Evans, and the school concluded that he has learned and grown. Let’s keep it real, too: After hiring a search firm and casting a wide net, Maryland couldn’t identify a better candidate. The other reported finalists didn’t inspire great enthusiasm. Temple AD Patrick Kraft has done solid work, but Maryland would have been a significant jump and an odd fit. After seeing how former Tennessee AD John Currie botched the Volunteers’ football coaching search, did you really want him diving into the Terrapins’ sensitive issues? And with Maryland barely breaking even in the athletic department, it would have been imprudent to throw ridiculous money at a big-name AD.

With these options, with the commendable way Evans managed the staff during a year of uncertainty, it became clear that he was worth the risk. His acumen in intercollegiate athletics has never been a question. And when you listen to him speak, you feel the remorse, the sincerity and the determination to be better.

Maryland needs his strategic thinking and his knack for building relationships that result in fundraising gains. And as much as you’re inclined to say the university hired him despite his flaws, perhaps his past failure makes him the best fit.

“I am confident we have found the right person for the right time to lead Maryland athletics,” Loh said.

Right person. Right time. There’s a difference between taking a chance and giving a chance. Maryland couldn’t turn up its nose at a candidate with Evans’s ability. He’s 48 now. He suffered and appears to have come away enlightened rather than bitter. This is a tough job. It’s perfect for someone who can persevere, even if he mostly had to survive himself.

“I always tell people, ‘What happened at Georgia, I’m fully culpable for,’ ” Evans said. “There’s no one to blame. People say, ‘Are you mad at Georgia?’ No. Georgia just gave me an opportunity to get an education, get two degrees, play football, then hired me back as the athletic director. So I’m forever grateful. I opened up with the [Maryland] committee. I just opened up, and I told them that I made a mistake some eight years ago. My fault, but that’s not who I am. It’s an aberration of who I am.

“But the thing is, it made me a better person, a better father, a better husband, a better friend, a better colleague. And you grow from those things. So I think it’s important to address it up front and move on. And obviously, some of you may say, ‘Well, of course, he believes in second chances because he wants one.’ I think everybody deserves a second chance. That’s what makes our country great. You make mistakes, and I call it failing forward. You learn from those mistakes.”

It is a trying time for Maryland. It has been a trying eight years for Evans. Right person. Right time. The pursuit of redemption begins once more.