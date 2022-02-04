Aliyah Matharu scored 17 points for the Longhorns (15-5, 5-4), who haven’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 6, 2017. Both teams were coming off losses to No. 18 Oklahoma — both on baskets in the final seconds from Liz Scott.
NO. 8 ARIZONA 63, NO. 19 OREGON 48
TUSCON, Ariz. — Cate Reese scored 13 points and Arizona shut down Oregon for an emotional victory.
The Wildcats (16-3, 6-3 Pac-12) and their fans were hyped up for the rematch of a trash-talking, middle finger-waving game that Oregon won in overtime three weeks earlier.
Arizona hounded Oregon (14-6, 7-2) defensively all night, scoring 22 points off the Ducks’ 21 turnovers while holding them to 36% shooting, including 2 of 15 from 3.
The Wildcats also came to life offensively in the second half, pulling away for a resounding win that had the near-capacity crowd roaring in approval.
Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 17 points, and Nyara Sabally added 15.
