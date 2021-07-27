Under the contract announced Tuesday, the Gators will host the Knights in 2024 and 2033. UF will play in Orlando in 2030.
The in-state foes have met twice before, with Florida winning both times in Gainesville. The Gators won 58-27 in 1999 and 42-0 in 2006.
UCF is the latest in Stricklin’s push to upgrade Florida’s nonconference schedule, which already includes future games with Utah, Miami, Cal, North Carolina State, Colorado, Arizona State, Texas and Notre Dame.
