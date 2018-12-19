IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa signed 20 players to national letters of intent Wednesday, a group headlined by instate linemen Ezra Miller of Holstein and Tyler Endres of Norwalk.

Miller and Endres were two of Iowa’s four-star signees, joining linebacker Justin Jacobs of Ohio.

The Hawkeyes also signed quarterback Alex Padilla, a two-time, first-team all-state pick out of Colorado. He will likely compete with Peyton Mansell for playing time after Nate Stanley departs following next season.

Iowa signed three tight ends, a position of need with Noah Fant off to the NFL and T.J. Hockenson in position to join him. The Hawkeyes brought in five Iowans, including linebacker Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls.

Iowa (8-4) closes out the season against Mississippi State (8-4) in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

