It’s the beauty of that occasional game in which defenses rebel against the 21st-century fashion of rampant offense and the scoring gets awfully hard and awfully valuable. Such games can become fascinating to football geeks and counter-cultural sorts seeking variety in this century full of 45-38s and the like.

AD

The connoisseur might revel in a good, barren, throwback scrap, and in 2019, the Big Ten has become the place to hunt for those.

AD

While offense dominates national chitchat — and look at that LSU passing game! — the Big Ten has four of the top five teams nationally in total defense, and four of the top seven in yards-per-play defense. No. 6 Wisconsin (6-0) stands atop both lists among its pile of absurd numbers, which include four shutouts and then this monster stat: four touchdowns scored by its defense, four touchdowns allowed by its defense.

“I think we’ve got some smart, tough, dependable people on this defense,” safety Eric Burrell told Wisconsin reporters last week after the Badgers became the first major college team since 1967 to hog four shutouts in its first six games. “There’s a lot of no-name guys on this team that people don’t know about till they actually play them, and then after the game they’re like, ‘Oh, damn.’”

AD

He spoke brightly and chirpily in a country in which defenses have become generally sad, where it’s possible to feel sympathy for sturdy defenders, where all of us extol an Oklahoma defense that winds up allowing Texas only 27 points.

AD

Oh, damn: The top five total defenses include No. 1 Wisconsin (173.7 yards allowed per game), No. 2 Ohio State (234), No. 4 Penn State (259.7) and No. 5 Iowa (260.8). The Big Ten was gracious enough to let defending national champion Clemson slip in there at No. 3. In yards per play, it’s No. 1 Wisconsin (3.06), No. 2 Ohio State (3.69), No. 3 Penn State (3.83), No. 7 Michigan (4.2), not to mention No. 15 Indiana (4.51), No. 16 Iowa (4.58) and No. 23 Michigan State (4.74), which sits one notch ahead of that long-standing fashion, Alabama.

The past three games between Michigan and Penn State have wound up with final scores of 42-7, 42-13 and 49-10, with the 2013 game at 43-40 and the 2010 games at 41-31. Yet it looks like their meeting Saturday night in State College, Pa., the nation’s choicest matchup this week, could satisfy those who love variety and love a good 14-10 here or there (and maybe even a long-sought 11-10).

AD

“As the game goes on, you definitely start to see the offensive line, you know, wearing down,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said from the news-conference dais this week. It has been a Big Ten season rich in wearings-down thus far.

AD

It’s an uptick from 2018, when the total-defense rankings ended with Michigan at No. 2, Iowa at No. 7, Michigan State at No. 10, Wisconsin at No. 29 and Penn State at No. 34, with the yards-per-play category holding Michigan State at No. 5, Iowa at No. 6 and Michigan at No. 8. It’s also something of a tricky suss at this point in one sense: Those seven Big Ten teams in the top 23 in yards-per-play defense have combined to play just three Power Five teams in non-conference games. Michigan State lost a 10-7 scrap for morsels to Arizona State; Iowa won an 18-17 backyard fistfight with Iowa State; and Northwestern, whose defense is not its problem, lost a 17-7 opener at Stanford, whose defense is seldom its problem.

“In this game, doesn’t matter what position, anytime you can make someone uncomfortable, that’s another stress, right?” Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst said at his news conference this week, referring to stressing out quarterbacks and other beings. “And I think the good players learn how to play through that, and the old adage, ‘You’ve got to be comfortable being uncomfortable,’ there’s some truth to that.”

AD

Big Ten defenses seem to have caught offenses in the learning stage of being comfortable being uncomfortable, with the utmost discomfort occurring in that gem of a town, Madison.

AD

There, the Wisconsin defense reveled in a late interception last week by one of the best names in college football, Rachad Wildgoose, which kept Michigan State’s score at a telltale zero in a 38-0 finish, three weeks after Wisconsin saw its 35-0 lead on Michigan reduced so unthinkably to 35-14 by the end.

“I feel like [the shutout] just shows everybody how dominant our defense is,” veteran linebacker Chris Orr told reporters after that, saying of the zero, “We take pride in that for sure.”

AD

In a land of odd slogans, the Badgers have the motto, “no switch,” which means they aim to refrain from being one of those off-and-on defenses, and in the ultimate vanguard compliment, Orr called the unit “eleven dogs on the field.”

“They do a good job in terms of giving you different looks, they have good players coming off the edge and overwhelm you with some different types of blitzes,” Michigan State Coach Mark Dantonio said.

AD

Michigan’s 10-3 win over Iowa, two weeks after its dire inconveniences at Wisconsin, seemed to restore the concept of Michigan as a merciless defender, as the Wolverines outgained the Hawkeyes 267-261, totals that constitute a good half in some leagues. Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh called it “a defensive masterpiece,” and Michigan needed it after Ohio State seemed to alter Michigan’s idea of itself last November, by a 62-39 score.

Michigan then permitted only 256 yards this past Saturday to Illinois, the team which welcomes Wisconsin this week. It sets up the possibility of a Michigan-Penn State match ruled by defenses, with a weather forecast suggesting temperatures may hover in the high 40s during the game. Ahead of kickoff, it all sounds quite Big Ten-nish, not to mention novel.

AD