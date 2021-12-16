Utah State is one of four teams in FBS history to win 10 games after recording a single victory the previous season, joining Stanford in 1940, Miami (Ohio) in 2010 and Fresno State in 2017. … Beavers LB Avery Roberts led the Pac-12 in tackles for the second straight season. He has 128 tackles this season after posting 69 during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. … The Aggies are facing a Power 5 opponent in a bowl game for the second time. They lost 24-9 to Baylor in the 1961 Gotham Bowl. … Oregon State is 2-0 playing in Los Angeles under Smith, who grew up in Pasadena. That includes a 45-27 win at USC this season, the Beavers’ first win there since 1960. … Utah State RB Calvin Tyler Jr. played at Oregon State for four seasons before transferring. Tyler leads the Aggies with 764 yards rushing and six touchdowns. … The Beavers allowed 10 sacks, the fewest in the Pac-12, and surrendered multiple sacks in only one game.