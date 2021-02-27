It was the Southland Conference opener for both teams.
Kevin Brown ran 10 times for 117 yards and Jaelin Campbell caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown for Incarnate Word.
Cody Orgeron passed for 202 yards and ran for 72 yards and a score for the Cowboys (1-1), who are ranked 19th in the FCS Top 25.
