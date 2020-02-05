Zach Nutall had 21 points for the Bearkats (15-8, 8-4). Chad Bowie added 11 points. RJ Smith had seven rebounds. Lampley finished with seven points.
Sam Houston State totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Incarnate Word faces Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday. Sam Houston State plays Nicholls State on the road on Saturday.
