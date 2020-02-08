Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points for Incarnate Word (7-16, 4-8 Southland Conference).
Pape Diop scored 19 points for the Lions (6-18, 3-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Nick Caldwell added 15 points. LaQuan Butler had 12 points.
Incarnate Word plays Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday.
