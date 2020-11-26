DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 6-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Owls gave up 76.8 points per game while scoring 72.9 per matchup. Incarnate Word went 0-8 in non-conference play, averaging 56.8 points and giving up 76.3 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.