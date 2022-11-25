Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-3)
San Antonio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -7.5; over/under is 138
BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals play the Dartmouth Big Green in San Antonio, Texas.
Incarnate Word went 7-25 overall with a 4-14 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 76.4 points per game and shoot 49.9% from the field last season.
Dartmouth finished 9-16 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Big Green averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.2 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.