Incarnate Word Cardinals play the Grambling Tigers

Grambling Tigers (3-2) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3)
The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Grambling ranks second in the SWAC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Yoder is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.3 points for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Incarnate Word.
Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.2 points for Grambling.
