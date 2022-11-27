Incarnate Word Cardinals play the Grambling Tigers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (3-2) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) San Antonio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -10; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals take on the Grambling Tigers in San Antonio, Texas. The Cardinals are 3-3 in non-conference play. Incarnate Word ranks ninth in the Southland with 11.0 assists per game led by Niki Krause averaging 4.0.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Grambling ranks second in the SWAC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Yoder is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.3 points for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Incarnate Word.

Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.2 points for Grambling.

