Incarnate Word defeats Houston Christian 89-78

Cisse also added six rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (7-12, 1-5 Southland Conference). Josh Morgan scored and Trey Miller added 17 points apiece. The Cardinals ended a six-game losing streak with the win.

The Huskies (6-13, 3-3) were led by Sam Hofman, who posted 18 points and eight rebounds. Houston Baptist also got 17 points, six rebounds and six assists from Andrew King. Brycen Long had 11 points.