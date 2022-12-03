Incarnate Word faces Grambling on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4) at Grambling Tigers (4-3) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -9.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Cardinals face Grambling. The Tigers have gone 2-0 in home games. Grambling ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 31.2% from deep, led by Shawndarius Cowart shooting 58.3% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in road games. Incarnate Word is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Lewis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Carte’Are Gordon is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.5 points for Grambling.

Jonathan Cisse is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 rebounds for Incarnate Word.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

