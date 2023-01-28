Incarnate Word hosts Jones and Nicholls State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (10-10, 5-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-12, 3-5 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -6.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Latrell Jones scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 96-86 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 5-4 on their home court. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Niki Krause averaging 3.3.

The Colonels have gone 5-3 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is fourth in the Southland scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The Cardinals and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Swaby is averaging 7.8 points for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Emanuel Littles is averaging 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

