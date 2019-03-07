Incarnate Word (6-24, 1-16) vs. Abilene Christian (24-6, 13-4)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks to extend Incarnate Word’s conference losing streak to 16 games. Incarnate Word’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5. Abilene Christian is coming off a 72-58 home win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Abilene Christian’s Jaren Lewis, Jaylen Franklin and Hayden Farquhar have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Franklin has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Abilene Christian field goals over the last three games. Franklin has accounted for 16 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Incarnate Word’s Charles Brown III has attempted 64 3-pointers and has connected on 35.9 percent of them.

COLD SPELL: Incarnate Word has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 80.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 63.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 17th among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word offense has averaged 66.4 points through 30 games (ranked 294th, nationally).

