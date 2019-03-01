Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11-17, 6-9) vs. Incarnate Word (6-22, 1-14)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looks to extend Incarnate Word’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Incarnate Word’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell short in a 73-64 game at home to Abilene Christian in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word’s Antoine Smith Jr., Dwight Murray Jr. and Jordan Caruso have collectively accounted for 28 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 31 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

SOLID SOUTH: Kareem South has connected on 38.4 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Incarnate Word has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 63.5 points while giving up 75.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Islanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cards. Incarnate Word has an assist on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has held opposing teams to 66.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Southland teams.

