Incarnate Word pulls away to top Bethune-Cookman, 77-65

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Brandon Swaby and Jonathan Cisse each scored 16 points and Incarnate Word pulled away in the second half to post a 77-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Friday night.
Niki Krause finished with 14 points and five assists for Incarnate Word (6-6) and Davante Dennis added 10 points.
Zion Harmon put up 17 points to lead Bethune-Cookman (4-6). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Marcus Garrett contributed 11 points.
