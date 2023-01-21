Incarnate Word takes down Lamar 70-64

BEAUMONT, Texas — Davante Dennis had 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 70-64 victory against Lamar on Saturday night.
Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (6-14, 2-6) with 16 points. Chris Pryor added 15 points for Lamar. Cody Pennebaker also recorded 13 points and three blocks.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Thursday. Incarnate Word hosts McNeese while Lamar hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.