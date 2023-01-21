Incarnate Word takes down Lamar 70-64

Dennis added five steals for the Cardinals (8-12, 2-5 Southland Conference). Jonathan Cisse scored 19 points while going 5 of 18 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 8 for 11 from the line. Stephon Payne III recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.