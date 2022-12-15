Incarnate Word takes home win streak into matchup with Bethune-Cookman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-5) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-6) San Antonio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Bethune-Cookman aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak. The Cardinals are 3-1 in home games. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland scoring 68.0 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is sixth in the SWAC allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Cisse is averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Zion Harmon is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

