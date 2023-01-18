Incarnate Word visits Houston Baptist after Long's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-12, 0-5 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-12, 3-2 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Brycen Long scored 32 points in Houston Baptist’s 90-81 win over the McNeese Cowboys. The Huskies have gone 5-4 in home games. Houston Baptist is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 0-5 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks ninth in the Southland with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlie Yoder averaging 1.7.

The Huskies and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Huskies. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 62.2% over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Trey Miller is averaging 10.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

