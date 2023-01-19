Incarnate Word visits Houston Baptist following Long's 32-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-12, 0-5 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-12, 3-2 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -4; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Brycen Long scored 32 points in Houston Baptist’s 90-81 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Huskies are 5-4 in home games. Houston Baptist is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 0-5 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks ninth in the Southland with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlie Yoder averaging 1.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Jonathan Cisse averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Trey Miller is averaging 10.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

