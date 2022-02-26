The Cowboys have gone 6-4 in home games. McNeese leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 37.0 boards. Christian Shumate paces the Cowboys with 6.7 rebounds.
The Cardinals have gone 2-10 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last meeting 82-72 on Jan. 22. Shumate scored 29 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kellon Taylor is averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for McNeese.
Morgan is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12 points. RJ Glasper is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.
Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.
