Incarnate Word visits New Orleans after Cooper's 21-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13, 4-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-15, 3-7 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -3; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Marquez Cooper scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 86-69 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Privateers have gone 5-7 at home. New Orleans is second in the Southland with 15.0 assists per game led by Jordan Johnson averaging 4.3.

The Cardinals have gone 4-6 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks fifth in the Southland scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Davante Dennis averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 17 points and 4.3 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jonathan Cisse is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 15 points. Trey Miller is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

