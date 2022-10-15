Incoom's scoop and scores lifts Central Michigan over Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Thomas Incoom scooped up a loose ball and went 63 yards unimpeded to score the winning touchdown with 1:50 to play, lifting Central Michigan to a shocking 28-21 win over Akron on Saturday.
On the final possession, the Central Michigan (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) defense had two of their eight sacks and Akron (1-6, 0-3) had an incompletion on fourth-and-25 to lose its sixth-straight game.
After Irons raced 53 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game, Central Michigan scored three straight touchdowns. Daniel Richardson connected with Marion Lukes for a 37-yard score and Lukes also had touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards, the long one on a fake field goal.
Lukes rushed 26 times for 160 yards and had four receptions for 71. Richardson was 13 of 21 for 138.
Irons finished 25-of-38 passing for 255 yards and ran for 67 yards but lost 55 in the seven times he was sacked.
