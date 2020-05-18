Lander had already verbally committed to play for the Hoosiers.
He scored 1,314 points in three seasons at Evansville Reitz, and the 6-foot-2 Lander will vie for playing with Rob Phinisee. Though Phinisee has started each of his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, he has fought through injuries both seasons.
Indiana now has three of the top in-state players in this year’s recruiting class.
Shooting guard Anthony Leal will be the third consecutive IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award winner to play for the Hoosiers. Shooting guard Trey Galloway and Lander were both second-team selections on The Associated Press all-state team. Forward Jordan Geronimo also has signed with the Hoosiers after finishing his prep career in New Hampshire.
