Indiana faces Minnesota following Jackson-Davis' 31-point outing

Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers have gone 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.
The Golden Gophers and Hoosiers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Miller Kopp is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging eight points. Jackson-Davis is averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.