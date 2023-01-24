Indiana faces Minnesota following Jackson-Davis' 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points in Indiana’s 82-69 win over the Michigan State Spartans. The Golden Gophers have gone 5-6 in home games. Minnesota allows 67.3 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Golden Gophers and Hoosiers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Miller Kopp is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging eight points. Jackson-Davis is averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

