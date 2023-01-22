Indiana hosts Michigan State after Jackson-Davis' 35-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan State Spartans (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -4; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the Michigan State Spartans after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 35 points in Indiana’s 80-65 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 9-1 on their home court. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 79.0 points while shooting 50.9% from the field.

The Spartans are 5-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 6.3.

The Hoosiers and Spartans meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 blocks for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 11 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Tyson Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

