SHARING THE BURDEN: Indiana is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than three Hoosiers players score in double-figures.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Indiana has an assist on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Northwestern has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.
GETTING DEFENSIVE: Northwestern has held opposing teams to 34.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
